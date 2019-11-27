Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji meets the real hero DGP Archana Tyagi

Reprising her role of enterprising cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the second edition of Mardaani, Rani Mukerji will explore the world of juvenile crimes in the December release. In a bid to promote the actioner, the actor interacted with additional director general of police, and chief of Maharashtra SRPF, Archana Tyagi, to shed light on those matters of crimes among children that abrade the moral fabric of society.

"We think that because a boy is young, he is not capable of committing a crime. But that's not true," says Tyagi, immediately addressing the fact that women must be alert of their surroundings, regardless of those they interact with. "There's no scope for complacency. Women and girls must be alert all the time. You can't say, 'Yeh kapde mat pehno,' because women have to be up and about. So, be alert; trust the 'female instinct' that people talk about. We are raising our girls to build better lives, but we are not training our boys to [respect] those women." Refuting suggestion that juvenile crimes are being committed by the less privileged, Tyagi alludes that lack of opportunity isn't the primary cause behind such attacks. "Such crimes are also committed by the affluent, who have everything they need. [So, people must] raise the male child to be sensitive towards women. The police and government will do its job; [but we] can't have one policeman [allotted to] each person."

On her part, Tyagi admits that she was often left emotionally distraught when dealing with cases of juvenile crimes, at the onset. Recalling an incident that had a lasting impression, she says, "In Karad [Satara], the parents of a girl were killed by her boyfriend. Both, the girl and the boy were juvenile. The body parts were scattered in different places. That affected me a lot."

