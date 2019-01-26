Margot Robbie: Mary Queen of Scots gets India release date

hollywood

Talking about her role, Ronan said: "Mary has had an effect on me in a way no other character has done in a really long time

Margot Robbie. Pic/Instagram

Margot Robbie's "Mary Queen of Scots" will release in India on February 1. Universal Pictures International India is releasing the film in India, read a statement.

Directed by Josie Rourke and set in the 1500s, "Mary Queen of Scots" is based on the true story of two ruling monarchs -- and cousins -- who believe that they are the rightful heirs to the English crown.

Saoirse Ronan plays the titular Scottish queen on a mission to overthrow the presiding English monarchy, while Robbie portrays Elizabeth I, fighting to maintain her spot on the throne. The film has received Academy Award nominations in Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Talking about her role, Ronan said: "Mary has had an effect on me in a way no other character has done in a really long time.

"I felt stronger because of her. You are always being faced with difficult decisions, but there is something really reassuring about watching a young person who was in such a powerful position go through the same things... What I got from Mary is the fact she took that responsibility on her shoulders and really found her own way. I found that really inspiring to play."

The film also stars Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant and Guy Pearce.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever