Margot Robbie to star in and produce 'Fools Day'

Margot Robbie has found another project to back and the actor will also feature in comedy "Fools Day". Her LuckyChap and New Line are adapting a short film, directed by Cody Blue Snider, into a full-fledged feature.

The film revolves around a fourth-grade class that plays an innocent April Fools' prank on their teacher, which accidentally claims her life. Convinced they will go to jail if anyone finds out, the children go to great lengths to try to hide her body before a police officer arrives for an anti-drug drive.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie is in talks for a supporting role of a teacher in the movie. Snider, who also co-wrote the 18-minute short film, will direct the feature. Shane Snider and Keatyn Lee will also contribute to the script. Bill Migliore, Edward Norton and John Rickard will produce.

