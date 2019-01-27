Margot Robbie's work panic

hollywood

Margot Robbie and her spouse have a pact never to spend longer than three weeks apart, even if they have to go to great lengths to see one another

Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie is thankful she has such a supportive husband Tom Ackerley because she has a "crisis of faith" every time she's about to start a new job. "The week leading up to the first day of playing every character I've ever played, I have a huge crisis of faith and convince myself that I'm a terrible actor and I'm not actually any good at this job and I'll never be able to pull it off," she told Britain's OK! magazine.

She added: "And my husband's like, 'OK, you know you say this every single time, you know this happens the week leading up.' He's a patient man!" The "I, Tonya" actress has a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with her 29-year-old spouse and she thinks working together has made things much more "fun", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow." The 28-year-old actress and her spouse have a pact never to spend longer than three weeks apart, even if they have to go to great lengths to see one another.

