Maria Sharapova: I'm not a fan of yachts

Unlike her tennis contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who love to holiday with their respective families on yachts, Russian beauty Maria Sharapova prefers to be on land.

Sharapova is often seen spending time on the beach or in pools with her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes or Grigor Dimitrov in the past. "I'm not a fan of yachts... The perception of people when they have money is that they spend it on a yacht during the summer. I'd rather be on land," Sharapova told CNBC recently.

