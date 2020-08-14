Maria Sharapova was learning business during her teenage years

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who recently signed a long-term deal with a tech wellness firm, Therabody Investing, learnt the nuances of business as a young athlete. The former World No. 1, who has endorsed brands like Nike, Evian, and Porsche during her playing days, will also be an

advisory board member and consultant to the firm.

"I remember sitting in some of those meetings when I was just a teenager, not really understanding what was being discussed, but knowing that it was such a unique opportunity to be learning from some of the top executives in their field," Maria was quoted as saying by Forbes magazine.

Maria, who started her own candy company, Sugarpova in 2013, felt her approach towards business is similar to that of her outlook as a player. "So much of my entrepreneurial mindset was fostered by my approach as an athlete. Hard work, consistency, attention to detail, it all applies directly to how I've approached business. As a player, I always wanted to surround myself with experts and

people who could push me to improve and get better, and I look at business the same way," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news