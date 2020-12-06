Maria Sharapova missed hugging friends during lockdown

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova was re-introduced to raw life due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking during the Inc 5000 Vision Conference, she recalled how she found it difficult to adjust during the initial stage of the global pandemic.

"To be home during the first four to five months around the family was like re-introduction to pure, simple and raw life in its very natural form. It was such a different and difficult transition from my career. It was a very different world to what I had pictured back in February. It was challenging to not to be able to speak to or hug your friends," said Sharapova.

The former World No. 1 revealed that she had made plans to travel across the globe after her retirement in February. "I am this traveller. I had made a lot of plans to travel around the world and explore the places I was keen on exploring. I had visited the world, but never really understood it [culturally]," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news