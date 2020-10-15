Maria Sharapova named in Forbes' richest self-made women under-40 list

Russian tennis great, Maria Sharapova, 33, has been named in the Forbes' Top 100 list of richest self-made women under 40 years of age. The five-time Grand Slam champion made the list which includes US celebrities like entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer Rihanna.



The former World No. 1 is ranked 87th on the list with a net worth of $200 million (Rs 1,466cr), four spots behind former rival Serena Williams whose net worth is estimated at $225 million (Rs 1,648cr).

Apart from prize money earned at various tennis tournaments, Sharapova has also benefited from endorsement deals with top brands. She also owns a candy brand, Sugarpova.

