Maria Sharapova on lockdown: It's nice having more time to relax

RUSSIAN tennis beauty Maria Sharapova feels the Coronavirus-caused lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise for her as she got time to spend with her parents Yuri and Yelena at her home in California, USA.

"When I was competing, I'd only get to spend a few weeks of the year at home, so it's been nice to have more time to relax, catch up with loved ones and focus on my businesses. As much as I love to travel, not having to rush off to the next tournament has been really nice," Maria told People magazine.

Maria had fun spending time in the kitchen and her garden during lockdown. "We've been spending almost all of our time in the kitchen — cooking meals and baking treats. And at one point, we even pulled out an ice cream machine, which I hadn't even taken out of the box for years. We even started growing [plants] in our garden — so you know things are getting serious," added Maria, who engaged in boxing and hiking to keep fit during the lockdown.

