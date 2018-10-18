Maria Sharapova shares her success mantra as a businesswoman

tennis

Tennis star Maria Sharapova talks about her success mantra as an entrepreneur

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova is not just an icon for her achievements with the tennis racquet. The Russian star is also a successful entrepreneur with her candy business, Sugarpova being valued at over $20 million.

In an interview with Fox Business, Sharapova opened up about her entrepreneurial skills. "I feel that I bring a lot of fresh perspective and maybe I don't make the conventional decisions that some expert from the food business would make, but I think my expertise in travelling the world and seeing lots of things [works]," said Sharapova.

Sharapova also shared some of her business philosophy. "You don't always have to be perfect in the way you approach things. It's so incredibly important to make mistakes and you don't know you're making them maybe until later but you learn so much more. And, I learned that from my own sport. I've always learned more from losing matches than when you win them and you think you're on top of the world," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates