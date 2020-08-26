Maria Sharapova shares stunning bikini picture by a swimming hole

Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova recently Instgrammed this picture during a holiday trip and captioned it: “We’ve come across the perfect little swimming holes this summer. The roads to reach them were a little...imperfect. And bumpy. Any suggestions of water creaks or waterfalls to visit?”

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year on February 26. Sharapova is also a businesswoman and owns the confectionary brand Sugarpova.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news