Maria Sharapova shares stunning bikini picture by a swimming hole

Published: Aug 26, 2020, 16:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year on February 26

Picture Courtesy/ Maria Sharapova Instagram
Former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova recently Instgrammed this picture during a holiday trip and captioned it: “We’ve come across the perfect little swimming holes this summer. The roads to reach them were a little...imperfect. And bumpy. Any suggestions of water creaks or waterfalls to visit?”

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year on February 26. Sharapova is also a businesswoman and owns the confectionary brand Sugarpova.

