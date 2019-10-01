Marine wonders
The Maharashtra Nature Park Society and Naturalist Foundation are observing the Wildlife Week with an exhibition on the marine biodiversity of India, where you can view over 150 pictures sourced from wildlife photographers across India
At Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion-Bandra Link Road.
Till October 8, 8.30 to 3.30 pm (day-long activities on October 6)
Free
