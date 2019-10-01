MENU

Marine wonders

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 07:37 IST | The Guide Team

The Maharashtra Nature Park Society and Naturalist Foundation are observing the Wildlife Week with an exhibition on the marine biodiversity of India, where you can view over 150 pictures sourced from wildlife photographers across India.

At Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion-Bandra Link Road.
Till October 8, 8.30 to 3.30 pm (day-long activities on October 6)
Free

