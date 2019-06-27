Marital affairs

things-to-do

Lend your support to five-minute storytelling sessions told by pairs

With supper theatre becoming popular in the city, this Sunday brings with it a performance that you can watch while you tuck into your dinner at a Ballard Estate restaurant. Called Love Truth Bombs, it is a five-act play by Leogirl Productions, which is set to challenge the "happily ever after" notion that films and fairy tales are made of.

Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast includes Preeti Kochhar, Divyesh Vijayakar, Kohmal Khanna, Urvazi Kotwal, Sankalp Joshi and Paolomi Dharamshi. Each act has been written by a different playwright and promises to bring a smile to your face as it presents the many shades of modern-day love.

ON June 30, 7.30 pm

AT The Clearing House, Ballard Estate

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 1,000

