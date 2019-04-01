Mark Hamill to lend voice in 'Child's Play' reboot

hollywood

Mark Hamill has joined other stars including Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic

Mark Hamill in the announcement video. Picture courtesy/Mark Hamill's Instagram account

American veteran actor Mark Hamill is all set to lend his voice for the iconic villain Chucky doll in the 'Child's Play' reboot. The announcement was made by Orion Pictures on Saturday. Hamill has joined other stars including Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have an icon creating a new take on an iconic character," said producer David Katzenberg. "Mark is a gifted actor and celebrated vocal performer, and he's approached this challenge with incredible energy and commitment," Katzenberg added.

The upcoming film will follow the same plot of the original movie, focussing on Karen (Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Bateman) a toy doll, unaware that the creepy doll possesses the soul of a serial killer.

Lars Klevberg, who has previously helmed 'Polaroid', will be directing the reboot of the horror classic. Screenwriter Tyler Burton Smith will write the script for the upcoming film. Seth Grahame-Smith, Katzenberg, and Aaron Schmidt are producing the movie.

The original 1988 film, which was made on a budget of USD 9 million, grossed over USD 44 million worldwide and spawned one of the most recognisable and successful horror characters in cinema with its psychotic killer doll.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 21, this year.

Also read: Mark Hamill once advised Arnold Schwarzenegger to lose his accent

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI