Mark Strong feels playing villain is more fun

Actor Mark Strong has said he prefers to play villains in films and attributed his love for the bad characters to his English lineage. The 54-year-old actor has played villain in films such as Sherlock Holmes, Kick Ass and he is currently gearing up to play antagonist Doctor Sivana in upcoming DC film 'Shazam!'.

When asked whether playing bad guys is more fun, Strong said, "I think so. In Britain we don't shy away from villains, whereas American culture is much more geared towards the hero.

"We can go all the way back to Richard III and Macbeth. They (Americans) have John Wayne." Strong said what he enjoys most in his career is the challenge of playing people completely different to himself. "I always thought what made acting interesting was playing what you're not, whether it's wigs, costumes or accent," he said, according to Femalefirst.

