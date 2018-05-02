Mark Williams dares to go nude if he reaches world snooker final

Williams will play Ali Carter â conqueror of five-time champion 'Rocket' Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round â in what is the Welshman's eighth quarter-final at the championships at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield



Mark Williams

Veteran two-time world snooker champion Mark Williams vowed if he reaches this year's final to appear naked before the world's media. Williams, 43, who was a champion in 2000 and 2003 — made the pledge after seeing off journeyman Englishman Robert Milkins 13-7 in their second round clash.

Williams will play Ali Carter — conqueror of five-time champion 'Rocket' Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round — in what is the Welshman's eighth quarter-final at the championships at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

"I would come in here naked and do the press conference," said Williams, bidding to reach his first world championship semi-final since 2011. Williams was in a jocular mood remarking he would do his best not to earn a slap from Carter, who was involved in a heated exchange with O'Sullivan during their second round match.

