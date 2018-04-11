Mark Zuckerberg says data breach was his mistake

'It was my mistake, and I'm sorry,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said in the joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, at the Capitol Hill here



In a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, at the Capitol Hill, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that it was his mistake and that he's sorry. Zuckerberg, who is testifying in the wake of Facebook's data breach scandal and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, said, "I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

"It's clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," Zuckerberg said.

The scandal came out in the open when reports started pouring in March that the social networking site had compromised with the personal data of over 87 million Facebook users to Britain-based Cambridge Analytica ' which allegedly influenced voters during the 2016 US Presidential elections.

