'Marriage not in my plans now'

football

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo denies wedding rumours with Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has quashed rumours that he is planning to marry Georgina Rodriguez. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, news of them looking out for wedding venues emerged when they visited the Church of Gran Madre di Dio (Great Mother of God) in Turin last month.

The Juventus player reportedly proposed to Georgina in London, and they even sported rings when they took Cristiano Jr to watch the ATP World Tour Finals between Novak Djokovic and John Isner at the O2 Arena.

"In the future I don't know if it will happen, but it [marriage] is not in my plans now. I go to church every week. I am Catholic and I go to thank God for everything he gives me. I don't ask for anything, thanks to God I have everything, I simply thank him for protecting my family and friends. I change church every week because in Turin there are a lot and you have to choose.

A photographer saw me and thought that I was going to get married," Ronaldo, who is a father to Cristiano Jr, eight, twins Eva and Mateo, one, and Alana Martina, one, with Georgina, told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

