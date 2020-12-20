Marriage to Rapinoe: Bird in no rush to fly

American basketball player Sue Bird, 40, and football star fiance Megan Rapinoe, 35, are in no rush to get married amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bird told People magazine that wedding plans are on hold. "It's been great to be engaged but we actually haven't planned or talked about much of anything. We've always kind of known that this was forever, so we aren't necessarily in a rush," said Bird.

The WNBA player wants their wedding to be devoid of pressure. "I think the one thing we do agree on is that we would love to have our wedding once things have settled down in terms of COVID-19. We want to have a stress-free environment where we are not having to worry about testing and this and that, which is kind of the life of that we are living now. We don't know when that's going to be, but we are okay with that," explained Bird.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news