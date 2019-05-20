Married woman gang-raped in Bikaner

crime

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added

In yet another case of gangrape, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place near here where she had gone to collect firewood, police said Sunday.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gangraped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area. The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

J&K woman alleges rape, forced marriage

A woman has accused a shopkeeper of abduction, forcible marriage and rape over the past one year, besides circulating her objectionable pictures on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Sunday. The accused and two of his friends were arrested. A search is on for one Amit Kumar, another accomplice of the accused.

