Martina Hingis chills out at babyshower. See photos

tennis

Hingis married Leemann, her former physician, in July last year, in Switzerland and announced her pregnancy in October

Former World No. 1 Swiss tennis player, Martina Hingis, who is expecting her child with Harald Leemann, had a blast at her baby shower yesterday. Hingis married Leemann, her former physician, in July last year, in Switzerland and announced her pregnancy in October.

She posted these pictures on Instagram and wrote: "Babyshower with my girlfriends! The last get together before baby arrives an amazing time at the #grandresort @resortragaz #babyshower #countdown #baby."

