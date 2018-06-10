Martina Navratilova will be back at Wimbledon after gender pay row

Navratilova, 61, said in a tweet that she was "very happy" to reveal the news, adding that it was "good to see the BBC taking gender pay equality seriously"

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has announced she will be working at Wimbledon this year several months after hitting out at the BBC over gender pay. Navratilova, 61, said in a tweet that she was "very happy" to reveal the news, adding that it was "good to see the BBC taking gender pay equality seriously". It comes after Navratilova spoke of her shock at discovering fellow Wimbledon pundit John McEnroe was paid at least 10 times more than her.

In an interview with Panorama in March, she said: "It was a shock because John McEnroe makes at least £150,000... I get about £15,000 for Wimbledon and unless John McEnroe's doing a whole bunch of stuff outside of Wimbledon he's getting at least 10 times as much money.

(I'm) not happy... It's shocking... It's still the good old boys network.... The bottom line is that male voices are valued more than women's voices." It is not clear whether Navratilova's pay has now been increased, or what her earnings will be this year.

