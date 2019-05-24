Marvel meets GOT

things-to-do

Celebrate your favourite characters at a cosplay parade featuring the best of both worlds - The Avengers and Game of Thrones

It's the end of an era. Whether it was Tony Stark or Arya Stark, it's fair to say that no matter how many movies or seasons we get, we will never have enough of these worlds or characters. So, why wait for Halloween? Celebrate your favourite characters at a cosplay parade featuring the best of both worlds — The Avengers and Game of Thrones.

The event, which will bring the two fandoms together, will comprise a parade around a Kurla mall. There will also be a meet and greet right after, where you can share fan theories and discuss phase four of the Marvel movies and GOT spin-offs.

ON May 26, 5 pm onwards

AT Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kamani, Kurla West

CALL 8291076778

