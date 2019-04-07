Marvel releases behind-the-scenes look, 10-minute footage ahead of Avengers: Endgame release

hollywood

Marvel is going all out to promote its upcoming superhero flick Avengers: Endgame. After director Joe Russo's recent India visit, Marvel has now released a behind-the-scenes video of the movie

Captain America in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is making the right kind of buzz and keeping fans on their toes about the superhero flick. Joe Russo, one part of the Russo Brothers, who co-directed the fourth instalment in the Avengers franchise along with brother Anthony, was recently in India on a promotional visit.

Now, the makers of Avengers: Endgame have released interesting behind-the-scenes footage from the movie with the star cast talking about it. We have Chris Evans (Captain America), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) talking about what's going to happen in the final instalment. Marvel captioned the video: "These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever faced.” Watch this behind-the-scenes look with the cast of Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame. See the film in theaters April 26"

Here's the behind-the-scenes video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avengers: Endgame (@avengers) onApr 6, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

It's quite exciting when Chris Evans says, "They actually have saved the best stuff for this one." Other stars have called it the "end of the fireworks show" and "the grand finale". You know it's going to be a roller-coaster ride when the Avengers reunite and take on Thanos together.

The cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame is also touring Los Angeles, and Marvel and the Russo Brothers screened footage of about 10 minutes from the film for the press. Some of the journalists took to Twitter to share their experience of being among the first few to have had watched the footage:

Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+ pic.twitter.com/tgSYMU1kKy — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 6, 2019

We saw about 6-7 minute of Avengers Endgame. One part was the CinemaCon footage, another wasn’t, both left my dying to see more and with a million more questions. Some of which I can ask this weekend. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 6, 2019

I have now screened #AvengersEndgame footage and all I can say is that you are not prepared for what's coming. Endgame is going to be craaazzzyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/WR99AafXik — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 6, 2019

The cast of Avengers: Endgame is also having a ball in Los Angeles. Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to share a video of himself, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo singing 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles.

Chris Hemsworth also shared a few pictures from the LA press junket.

The team looks gung-ho about their upcoming flick, which marks the end of the Avengers series. This film, however, does not mark the end of the Russo Brothers' association with Marvel. In an interview with mid-day, Joe Russo said, "We are going to go on a vacation for a bit. We have done four of these movies in six years, so I think [we need a break]. We will be back at some point." Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26.

