Marvel set to re-release Avengers in Hong Kong to boost cinemas

For superhero fans, Hong Kong is the place to be right now as Marvel Studios has become the latest company to join the re-release bandwagon. According to an international website, the superhero media franchise is set to re-release The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong cinemas from May 28 until June 10 as the industry attempts to lure wary customers after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted earlier this month.

Although only two titles have been announced so far, more Marvel films could be re-released in the coming months.

The move follows a pattern that is being repeated across Asian countries that have tamed the Coronavirus and have reopened cinemas.

Warner Bros is re-releasing The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong and Taiwan this summer, including in Imax theatres. Warners also re-released a 4K remastered version of The Matrix in Hong Kong.

