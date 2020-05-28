Search

Marvel set to re-release Avengers in Hong Kong to boost cinemas

Updated: May 28, 2020, 08:09 IST | Agencies | Mumbai

Although only two titles have been announced so far, more Marvel films could be re-released in the coming months.

For superhero fans, Hong Kong is the place to be right now as Marvel Studios has become the latest company to join the re-release bandwagon. According to an international website, the superhero media franchise is set to re-release The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong cinemas from May 28 until June 10 as the industry attempts to lure wary customers after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted earlier this month.

The move follows a pattern that is being repeated across Asian countries that have tamed the Coronavirus and have reopened cinemas.

Warner Bros is re-releasing The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong and Taiwan this summer, including in Imax theatres. Warners also re-released a 4K remastered version of The Matrix in Hong Kong.

