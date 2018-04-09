Marvel's Black Panther makes it to top three grossers ever in US

Globally, Black Panther has grossed USD 1.29 billion, ranking as the No 10 title of all time



Black Panther

Ryan Coogler's Black Panther surpassed the collections of James Cameron's gigantic 1997 Titanic to rank as the third top-grossing title of all time at the US box office. Black Panther, featuring an all-black cast, falls behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens (USD 936.7 million) and Avatar (USD 760.5 million), with a domestic total of USD 659.3 million till Friday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Titanic had finished at USD 659.5 million when it released in late 1997. Globally, Black Panther has grossed USD 1.29 billion, ranking as the No 10 title of all time. The Disney and Marvel superhero film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

The story, described as a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes, follows T'Challa as he is sworn in as king of Wakanda, a cloaked, technologically advanced nation in Africa that is home to the exotic metal vibranium, the source of Black Panther's powers.

With inputs from IANS