Mary Kom dominates North Korea's Hyang Kim to remain on course for sixth gold medal

India's star boxer Mary Kom beats North Korea's Hyang Kim to enter final and remain on course to win sixth Women's World Championship gold; Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze

India's Mary Kom punches North Korea's Hyang Kim in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

MC Mary Kom remained on course for an unprecedented sixth gold medal by reaching the 48kg final but Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for a bronze after losing her semi-final bout in 69kg in the Women's World Boxing Championship here yesterday.

Mary Kom, 35, a five-time world champion, beat her North Korean opponent Mi Hyang Kim in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the semi-finals. In the summit clash on Saturday, Mary Kom will take on Ukraine's Hanna Okhota whom the Indian had beaten earlier this year in a tournament in Poland.

After reaching the semi-finals on Tuesday, Mary Kom has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history. Now, she will chase another history on Saturday.

If the diminutive Manipuri, known as Magnificent Mary, wins a gold on Saturday, she will match Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist [men and women] in the World Championships' history.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989. Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a World Championship medal in 2010 — a 48kg category gold.

Before this World Championships, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor [five gold and a bronze] on the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

"I have beaten this North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. She could not touch me in that bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learns and I think she has learnt [from that bout].

"At the same time I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," Mary Kom said after the semi-final bout. India, however, suffered a jolt as the second semi-finalist of the day, Lovlina lost 4-0 to Chen Nien-Chin of Taipei, who had won a bronze in the 2016 World Championships in 75kg. The two pugilists went for attack in the first round itself and punches landed on both but neither managed to completely dominate.

