Masaba Gupta turns 32: A quick recap of the birthday girl's inspirational journey

Masaba Gupta created a niche for herself in the Indian fashion industry and made her mark among stalwarts with her wild prints, asymmetrical patterns and free-flowing silhouettes. The fashion designer marked her debut at Lakme Fashion Week in 2010 with her couture collection called Kattran. Vibrant colours, edgy fits and chunky patterns redefined convention and made several heads turn at the fashion gala. From there on, there has been no looking back for the designer.

Early this year, she marked her acting debut with Masaba Masaba, a fun and frothy take on her life. It went on to receive rave reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Its quirky treatment and slice-of-life story has captured the imagination of viewers and made it a binge-worthy watch. The millennial designer was widely praised for her acting chops.

Soon after its release, love and appreciation began flowing in from her friends and colleagues in showbiz such as Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Aanand L Rai, among others. While some said that they are looking forward to the second season of the show, others confided that they caught on all six episodes in one go and hailed Masaba for her acting prowess.

She has been hailed for setting a precedent for being the first woman of colour from India to have a show based on and played by her. She has now become one of the most desirable celebrities in the advertisement world as she has been offered a bunch of commercials and endorsements.

Masaba is also known to have a strong opinion on body positivity. Three years back, she took to Instagram to reveal that she had been a victim of body-shaming throughout her growing up years. Young girls soon began messaging for having upped their spirits and helping them fall in love with themselves. She talked about her personal struggles whilst accepting her body which was tagged as 'a man's body' by many and then finally accepting and loving herself. In an interview, she has gone on to reveal that when Bollywood rejected her, she did not let it affect her morale.

Masaba is an inspiration to many girls and women. At a time when hate and toxicity are constantly being spewed on social media, her efforts at being a strong voice for body positivity has reinforced stereotypes surrounding body types and skin colour and started a conversation about self-love and self-acceptance.

