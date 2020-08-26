Masaba Masaba: Neena Gupta and Mithila Palkar's song Aunty Kisko Bola looks hilarious

Neena Gupta has taken over the dance floor with the young and talented Mithila Palkar in the series. Neena is grooving to a song specially created for Masaba Masaba titled 'Aunty Kisko Bola'. She is sporting a different avatar in the song and asking the all-important question 'Aunty Kisko Bola?'

Starring Masaba and Neena in lead roles, and as themselves, the series also presents an ensemble cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. What's more, the series is also peppered with surprise acts from celebrities like Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi, Gajraj Rao, amongst others.

Watch the video here:

Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series is packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba and Neena Gupta themselves.

Kiara Advani will be playing a short role in Masaba Masaba. In an interview with mid-day, "Since it's a unique show, I was more than happy to do a cameo. I play a self-obsessed version of myself. It's like doing a spoof of yourself."

The series traces the ace couturier's journey as she navigates love, life, career and friendships. It also marks her first on-screen outing with actor-mother Neena Gupta. Masaba Masaba releases exclusively on Netflix this August 28, 2020.

Can't wait to watch Masaba Gupta create her magic on-screen with her bossy and classy avatar.

