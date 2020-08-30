Masaba Masaba Review: Bold, bossy Masaba Gupta is a 'hot mess'

Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba, starring Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba, is a fictionalised account of the mother-daughter duo's life. The show kept us looking forward to the weekend, and it is worth the watch! The trailer launched by the makers earlier this month gave us a glimpse of bossy, fearless and extremely chic fashion designer Masaba Gupta's life and the chaos within.

Masaba Gupta has a normal messed-up life, just like any of us. If you think being 'messed-up' isn't normal, then what is? We all make decisions which don't turn out in our favour all the time, and that's what Masaba goes through in her late 20s. Masaba has a lot of a mess created by her inadequate communication skills and wrong decision-making.

Just like us, Masaba Gupta too can't decide what she wants from life, can't live without her mother either, yet calls herself independent. Despite failing to manage her professional and personal life, woohoo, we have all survived, and so does she! A lot of times owning to our mistakes does not even occur to us; sometimes we do it on purpose, at times, we ignore everything and walking away from every situation seems like the perfect thing to do. Well, that is what Masaba Gupta's life is all about. She can't decide (just like us) even when it comes to sharing an Instagram post (extremely relatable) or even support her friend when she truly needs someone in her life. We all are 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... in our own way, who is truly living a chaotic life.

In the show too, Masaba Gupta goes through a separation, her life falls apart and yet she tries hard to make it work in all aspects - personally and professionally. The fashion designer has deadlines to meet, avoid the media glare, shut the noise by posting what she thinks.

Neena-Masaba, the mother-daughter duo will make you appreciate your relationship with your mom, those little fights which don't make any sense after a while, and also, her sarcasm which is on fleek! All mothers are the same, they care too much, they love too much, and nothing can stop them from doing that, not even stardom.

Neena Gupta too comes in as a huge surprise. The actress, in 2017, shared on Instagram how she desires to work once again, and that's where her professional life takes a huge turn. Well-established in their own space and field of work, the mother-daughter makes sure to support each other in every step.

The six-episode series Masaba Masaba is truly a must-watch, especially with your mom. It's hilarious, its emotional, and the tongue-in-cheek humour will make you realise how precious your bond is with mommy dearest. Masaba Gupta comes in as a huge surprise in terms of acting. Well, it's true, it is in the genes! Her digital debut moves so swiftly, making her character stand out and relatable to many.

Binge on this one before August ends, and have your popcorn session this weekend. The younger Masaba, the help (Sunita Rajwar), her friend Gia (Rytasha Rathore) and colleague (Neil Bhoopalam), every character does justice to this mini-series.

