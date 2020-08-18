Masaba Masaba! The mini version of Masaba Gupta will steal your heart!

The makers of Masaba Masaba auditioned over 100 children before Amariah Awantaye was selected to play the young Masaba Gupta in the upcoming Netflix series. "We needed the kid to behave like an adult and look like Masaba. We found her pictures cute and requested an improv audition," says casting director Panchami Ghavri.

Speaking about Masaba Masaba, the show stars the mother-daughter duo - Masaba and Neena in lead roles, and as themselves, the series also presents an ensemble cast including Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. What's more, the series is also peppered with surprise acts from celebrities like Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi, Gajraj Rao, amongst others.

Inspired by Masaba Gupta's story, the series is a celebration of her life, successes and failures alike, packing in a ton of fun, laughter and tongue-in-cheek humour that is synonymous with her and her actor mother, Neena Gupta. Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Talking about the series and her character, Masaba Gupta said, "Mom (Neena Gupta) and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience."

Masaba Masaba releases exclusively on Netflix this August 28, 2020.

