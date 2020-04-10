Masjid Trust forms special team to guide Mumbai cemeteries on burial process of Covid-19 victims

Mumbai: A special team has been formed by the Juma Masjid Trust in co-ordination with other trustees including the Mahin Dargah Masjid trust, Raza Academy to help with the burial process of Covid-19 victims in Mumbai city.

A meeting was conducted by the Trust, which was attended by members and trustees of various Masjids and Dargahs in the city. Several politicians including the Guardian Minsiter Aslam Shaikh was also presented in the meeting that. The attendees discussed about the guidelines of burial process of people who dies of Covid-19 infection.

It was decided that a special team of 25 to 30 people would be formed to help and train the trustees of cemeteries on burial procedures. The workers involved in burials will also be provided with free kits, as per the standard operating procedure of the World Health Organisation guidelines and the health departments, said Shoeb Khateeb the Chairman of Juma Masjid trust. Even the relatives of the deceased will be provided with necessary kit as per safety standards, he added.

The trust would bear all the expenses and if anyone offered to help, the trust requested them to provide safety kit and other gear and not cash, Khateeb said.

The 'Bada Kabarastan' situated in Marine Line has made arrangement for 700 graves for burials of the COVID-19 victims. Arrangements for burial of COVID-19 victims in Mumbai have been provided at cemeteries situated at LBS Marg Kurla, Mahim, Vorsova and Goregaon east.

If the trustees of other cemeteries want, our people will go there provide all the necessary kits also trend them how to take precaution during the burial, how toused the kits, buried the dead body and how to sanitized the grave before and after required for the burial of COVID death persons, said Sabir Nirban one of the member.

MLA Aslam Shaikh said that all who required help for burial could contact the following numbers

Sabir Nirban

9821030829

Shoaib Khateeb

9833708378/

9833423342

Irfan Shaikh

09892272585

Aslam Shaikh, speaking with Mid-day, said he was ready to bear the expenses for the burial of the COVID-19 victims and also take care of the salary of the workers involved in the burial work, which he discussed with members of the various Muslim organisations and the trustees of the Juma Masjid and Dargah committee