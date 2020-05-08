Maskaba: Here's how Masaba Gupta is helping the police personnel during coronavirus pandemic

She may have dressed up the biggest Bollywood names in her unique designs but nothing has given Masaba Gupta as much joy as making face masks for frontline warriors. She has created a line of non-surgical reusable masks, Maskaba, for police personnel in appreciation for working tirelessly for the well-being of citizens during the pandemic. The rest can shop from the Maskaba collection, online. For every mask sold, the designer will donate one to charity. We like.

The designer has dished out an initiative called Maskaba in the most stylish manner. While the pandemic has brought all operations at House of Masaba at a halt, the designer and actress is keeping her business ship afloat in these testing times quite creatively.

Sharing details of the same on Instagram, Masaba also stated that while executing this idea all hygiene and safety standards are being kept in mind. These stylish masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, and are washable and reusable. A team of three workers who are staying at the same production facility are making these masks.

Apart from this, Masaba is also posting motivational content on her Instagram handle.

Masaba also shared a collage of the women working for House of Masaba. In the picture, nine women can be seen standing with placards that reads: We're all in this together. Let's flatten the curve. Although Masaba didn't feature in the post, she captioned it: Some of the incredible women at House of Masaba - reminding us that the only way to stick together right now...is to stay apart.

