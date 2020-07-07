Masoom 2: Shekhar Kapur suggests filmmakers to cast Jugal Hansraj's son, shares his adorable picture

Shekhar Kapur's Masoom, which came out in 1982, is regarded as one of the finest Hindi films of all time. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Jugal Hansraj, the drama was praised by critics and audiences for its effective storytelling and powerful performances.

38 years later, the filmmaker has a suggestion for anyone who is keen to make a sequel to this film. For anyone who takes on the responsibility of making Masoom 2, all he has to do is look towards Jugal Hansraj's son, Sidak. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful and adorable picture of the boy who could be seen with Hansraj and the actor's wife Jasmine.

Kapur also went on to narrate the story of how Hansraj's casting happened after he spotted him in a commercial. It's a lovely anecdote that came with a lovely family picture. Have a look right here:

Jugal Hansraj then went on to do films like Papa Kehte Hain, Mohabbatein, and more recently Kahaani 2. He also directed films like Roadside Romeo and Pyaar Impossible. Kapur, on the other hand, made some terrific films like Mr. India and Bandit Queen.

Also Read: 33 Years Of Mr. India: A Rare Film That Still Feels Fresh And Fascinating After Three Decades

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news