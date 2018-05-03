Mathematics professor, 14 others held for betting in T20 matches

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told the media that the professor with a leading private university had also passed the examination to be a scientist at a Mumbai-based body

15 people, including a mathematics professor, were arrested in Ghaziabad for betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told the media that the professor with a leading private university had also passed the examination to be a scientist at a Mumbai-based body. But he did not reportedly take up the job as his wife also teaches at the university in Ghaziabad.

The police have recovered Rs 55,000 in cash, a CPU, two LEDs, a recording box, a WiFi device, 17 mobile phones and betting receipts from two places. Among the others arrested were three taxi drivers, Tomar said.

