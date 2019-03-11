Matheran line to get parallel pedestrian pathway

national

A senior official said the plot will be used to lay a bulb curve line so that a shuttle train could run with one engine. This will help in additional services.

Pic courtesy/ Rajendra Aklekar

Acceding to the locals' demands of building a pathway along both sides of the track, the Central Railway on Sunday sought the help of Matheran Council to get a plot near Aman Lodge station for space to turn the engine of the train so that they could run shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran. A senior official said the plot will be used to lay a bulb curve line so that a shuttle train could run with one engine. This will help in additional services.

Top railway officials, including the General Manager Devendra Kumar Sharma and Divisional Railway Manager SK Jain, visited Matheran on an inspection on Sunday. Railway officials said that the paver block pathway along the rail tracks would not just help them strengthen the railroad but also be of great help for locals to walk up and down during the monsoon when the rail line is shut. Local MLA Appa Barne had sought help in December 2018 to get such a pathway built for villagers' convenience during the monsoon.

Sharma also inaugurated a waiting hall for passengers at Aman Lodge station during his visit. Local politicians discussed the timings of the shuttle services in detail and requested the officials to increase services from Neral to Matheran so that they could benefit both, tourist and locals.

There were also demands to start a goods train during weekdays as transportation from Dasturi Naka to town proved very expensive and time consuming for locals.

