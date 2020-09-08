Matt Hardy smashes head on concrete during match; wife Reby shares chat

All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) wrestler Matt Hardy was recently rushed to a hospital after he smashed his head on a concrete floor during a match he had with his opponent Sammy Guevara.

At AEW All out, Matt Hardy went up against Sammy Guevara as the duo fought above the floor atop a scissor lift. During the match, Sammy went on to execute a Spear on Matt Hardy, but both AEW wrestlers went on to go past the table below and hit the floor. A medical team immediately came to check on Matt Hardy, who was clearly knocked out. Following a medical check, the match went on to resume. Following the end of the match, Hardy was then taken to a hospital to find out if he had any injuries. Matt went on to win the match at AEW All Out.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy's wife Reby went on to express her concerns over AEW continuing with the match and even took to micro-blogging site Twitter to talk about it. Reby hardy wrote, "Let me be absolutely f*****g clear. There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that goddamn building."

Reby had shared a photo of the chat she had with Matt Hardy after he suffered a fall. In the chat, when Matt informed her that he would be moving to the football field to continue the match, she told him that she loved him and not to be dumb.

Reby Hardy also went on to post updates about Matt's condition and revealed that he suffered a concussion. Along with a clip of the match, Reby wrote, "They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho."

AEW President Tony Khan also took to Twitter to share an update on Matt Hardy's condition saying that he did not suffer any concussion. Tony wrote, "An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!"

Matt Hardy joined AEW in March 2020, following his exit from WWE and made his debut on March 18 on the episode of AEW Dynamite.

