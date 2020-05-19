MATT PAR - The Young YouTuber Who Runs 9 Different Channels

Matt Par is a 19-year-old YouTube entrepreneur who operates 9 different YouTube channels with completely different content on each. He has earned the gold play button from YouTube for hitting over 1 million subscribers on one of his channels and multiple silver play buttons for achieving 100,000 subscribers on multiple other channels.

The way Matt managed to achieve such success at such a young age was due to his immense dedication to the subject. Par believes that self-education is the best way to learn and that’s why he launches his own training course detailing exactly how he starts and grows profitable YouTube channels from scratch. He breaks down how to choose a niche, build an audience, and finally monetize that audience.

To keep it short and to the point, let’s cover what Matt Par’s training program contains. If you join his program, the first thing you’ll notice is that Matt broke down the process of YouTube into 3 different phases starting with the beta phase moving to the intermediate phase and finally ending with the scaling phase.

Now Matt says that this isn’t for everyone because it does take a lot of work to actually scale to running 9 different YouTube channels, but now that he has the channels running, he says that the only work he does is coming up with video ideas and uploading the finished videos.

Matt explains in his program that the first step is to choose a niche, or category of content that you are going to upload. He recommends staying in only a specific niche and not venturing outside that niche. The next step, Matt says, is to make a list of 33 video ideas, and then generate and upload the videos. He says the ultimate goal is to get initial traction with search traffic on YouTube and then to leverage that traffic into views from mostly suggested videos.

In terms of actually generating the videos, Par says that you can either make the videos yourself or pay others to make the videos for you like Matt does. He recommends uploading videos that are longer than 10 minutes to get more watch time and be able to put multiple ads on your videos. After you’ve uploaded 33 videos, the next step is to analyze what works, what doesn’t, and double down on what’s working. Matt admits that there’s no way he would be able to run 9 different channels if he didn’t pay other people to make the videos for him.

Being so successful and young, Matt Par has made it a mission to teach others how to effectively utilize YouTube to the fullest. His training program has had many successful students and case studies and Matt says that he has big plans for the future of the program.

