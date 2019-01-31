Matt Reeves' The Batman slated for release in June 2021

hollywood

Will Ben Affleck reprise his role as Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman? It seems not

Ben Affleck as Batman in a still from the film

Warner Bros. has officially announced that Matt Reeves' The Batman will release on June 25, 2021. Unfortunately for fans of Ben Affleck's Batman, the actor will not be reprising his role as the Caped Crusader, and director Reeves is expected to handpick the next Bruce Wayne, reported Variety.

Reeves will be writing and directing the film. Reeves was first approached to take over directing duties from Affleck in January 2017 and has been developing the film ever since. He will also be producing the film with his Planet of the Apes producer Dylan Clark.

Warner Bros. has also announced the release dates for a rebooted The Suicide Squad, which James Gunn is in talks to direct, for August 6, 2021. Robert Zemeckis' The Witches is slated for release on October 16, 2020, and Stephen King's Doctor Sleep on November 8, 2019.

