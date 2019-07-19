Search

Matthijs de Ligt opted for Juventus without being influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo

Published: Jul 19, 2019, 18:21 IST | ANI

The 19-year-old De Ligt said that he is looking forward to playing at Juventus and that Cristiano Ronaldo has had no influence on his decision to join the Serie A champions

Matthijs de Ligt opted for Juventus without being influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo
Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt is of the view that the club's bigwig Cristiano Ronaldo has had no influence on his decision to join the Serie A champions.

"After the Nations League final, I was already sure that I wanted to join Juventus, but it was still a big compliment to have Cristiano ask me to join here but it didn't make the difference," Goal.com quoted De Ligt as saying.

De Ligt said: "I came here because Italy is one of the most traditional countries for defenders. Juventus is a great forwards step for me." Apart from that, the other reason he divulged that made him join Juventus was club's manager Maurizio Sarri.

"I spoke to [Maurizio] Sarri on the phone before coming just to get to know each other. He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here. I've heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defense," De Ligt said.

The 19-year-old De Ligt is looking forward to gaining more experience at Juventus. "I'm still young but I feel like I've got a lot of experience for a 19-year-old. That's why I made this move to gain more experience and to learn from the players here," added De Ligt.

"I'm 19. I can still improve and I want to do that. It's important to work hard every day and to learn and I hope to become a better player," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

footballcristiano ronaldojuventus

Dhanraj Pillay relives Indian Hockey's dream run of 1998!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK