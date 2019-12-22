Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara: He doesn't even look at me

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara revealed that her husband refuses to make love to her when his side loses. Thankfully, PSG are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 14 wins from their first 17 games in the season.

When asked about her thoughts on Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's claim that footballers should make a little effort during sex, Wanda told Italian magazine La Republicca Delle Donne: "I do not know what to say. He should try it before a match but Mauro is very professional and does not do anything before a match. Only after and if the match went well. If it does not go well, he does not even want to look at me."

Meanwhile, talking about her split with Icardi's former teammate Maxi Lopez in 2013, she said: "I left Maxi and went back to Argentina. That is when I started a thing with Mauro. Having found Mauro was not only a choice for me, I chose him because he already loved my three kids."

