Max Verstappen COVID-19 negative after contact with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has returned a negative test for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Sakhir GP amid concerns that he had been a close contact of Lewis Hamilton last weekend.

Hamilton returned a positive test result on Monday following his victory at last Sunday’s Bahrain GP, where he shared the podium and post-race media commitments with Verstappen.

