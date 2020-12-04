Max Verstappen COVID-19 negative after contact with Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen has returned a negative test for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Sakhir GP amid concerns that he had been a close contact of Lewis Hamilton last weekend
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton returned a positive test result on Monday following his victory at last Sunday’s Bahrain GP, where he shared the podium and post-race media commitments with Verstappen.
