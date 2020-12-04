Search

Max Verstappen COVID-19 negative after contact with Lewis Hamilton

Updated: 04 December, 2020 14:00 IST | Agencies | Sak Bahrain

Max Verstappen has returned a negative test for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Sakhir GP amid concerns that he had been a close contact of Lewis Hamilton last weekend

Max Verstappen has returned a negative test for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Sakhir GP amid concerns that he had been a close contact of Lewis Hamilton last weekend.

Hamilton returned a positive test result on Monday following his victory at last Sunday’s Bahrain GP, where he shared the podium and post-race media commitments with Verstappen.

