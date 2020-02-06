Mayanti Langer shuts down trolls taking a dig at husband Stuart Binny in epic way!

Mayanti Langer is not only a fabulous sports presenter and talk show host but also a star wife. Mayanti Langer is known for her confident personality and outspoken nature.

Mayanti, who is married to Indian cricketer Stuart Binny, often faces a lot of slack for her husband's performance in the game. Stuart Binny, who last played for the Indian cricket team in August 2016, is often at the receiving end of online trolls and his wife Mayanti sometimes bears the brunt. However, Mayanti Langer is not a woman who takes things lying down. Hence, recently, when she was trolled for her husband, she had a fitting reply.

Mayanti Langer had shared a photo on social media site Twitter of her in the studio during the India-New Zealand first ODI and captioned it, 'It’s a rather colourful life in our studio ð @StarSportsIndia #cricketlive #NZvsIND #firevsice'

Mayanti Langer was seen wearing a polka-dotted short skirt and a purple coat and similar coloured heels.

A Twitter user, trying to pull a fast one on Mayanti, asked her as the whereabouts of her husband Stuart Binny..

Where is Stuart Binny nowadays ..??? — Shafqat Yousuf (@shafqaty6) February 4, 2020

Another user went on to comment on the first person's tweet saying that Binny is picking her luggage.

He is helping her in carrying her baggage. — Scorpio ð¯ (@Kumar_go) February 4, 2020

Mayanti Langer, who knows how to shut down trolls like a pro, did not waste any time in ensuring that no one gets away by taking digs at her husband. Mayanti Langer replied, 'I can carry my own baggage thank you very much he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know.'

I can carry my own baggage thank you very much ð he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know ð — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) February 4, 2020

34-year-old Mayanti Langer, who is the daughter of Lt Gen Sanjiv Langer (Retd.) of Indian Army, married Stuart Binny in 2012.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates