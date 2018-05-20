Mayur Verma: Shifting from one character to another was difficult

Telly actor Mayur Verma talks about his debut Bollywood film Zindagi Tumse



Mayur Verma. Pic/YouTube

Actor Mayur Verma, who has featured in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Janbaaz Sindbad, is excited about making his Bollywood debut with Zindagi Tumse, but says shifting from one character to another was difficult. During an interview on Sunday for the film, Mayur said his character in the film is very different compared to the characters he has played in TV shows.

"My character in the film is very different. Till now, I have played comedy and negative but in Zindagi Tumse it is a very relatable character. It is a character of a common man where I have to feel the experiences a common man goes through and express it in a most effective way," he said.

On the film, Mayur said: "The story revolves around family values and how kids forget their responsibility towards their parents once they get married."

Mayur was also seen in shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Jeannie aur Juju.

Mayur says Nadiya ke Paar actress Sadhana Singh is making her comeback with Zindagi Tumse.

"We have already completed the shooting and planning to release the film in next two and half months. With our film Sadhna Singh is making her comeback after 20 years. Currently, the film is in post production stage and the editing will be completed this week. Then we will begin film's promotion," added the actor, who has two more films in his kitty.

Zindagi Tumse is being directed by Tariq Bhatt and produced by Sona T Manwani. It also features Marina Kuwar, and is scheduled to release by August.

