MBA-CET: Teacher ranks first while his student ninth

With the MBA-CET (Maharashtra) results out, a teacher-student duo from the city appear in the top ten rankers. Both of them have a 99.99 percentile, teacher Patrick D'Souza, 41, ranks first with a score of 164 and student Nikhil Shetty ranks ninth with a score of 156. While this was Patrick's tenth CET attempt, it was Shetty's third. Patrick appears for the MBA CET every year to keep himself updated with new trends.

The MBA CET, which is the criterion for admissions to management courses in B-Schools across Maharashtra, was held by the state CET cell in an online format on March 9 and 10. Over 1.02 lakh candidates appeared for the competitive test that Patrick topped along with Prapti Shanbagh with an exact score of 164.

"As a teacher, it is important for me to keep in tune with the latest trends for effective teaching and so I keep appearing for CET every year," said Patrick. "After my graduation in 2016, I have been preparing for CET as well as CAT aiming for a good score," said Shetty, a B Tech graduate from VJTI.

