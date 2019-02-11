MBBS graduates hit by DMER googly

national

Directorate makes it mandatory for 1-year bond release certificates by Feb 28 during PG registration, despite giving out appointments only in March last year

MBBS graduates from government colleges seeking admission to post graduation (PG) courses are in for a shock after DMER issued a notice on February 5 making submission of their bond release certificate mandatory for registration. If not, those candidates who haven't completed the bond yet will have to pay the difference amount, which is around Rs 1 lakh a month, to be able to register for PG.

The catch is that the registration process begins on February 10 and goes on till February 28. But, last year, the list of bond service appointments was declared only in March and, hence, almost all applicants will be falling short of either one or two months for successful completion of their bonds. More than 90% of the students are affected by DMER's order. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), is, however, firm on its stand.

The decision of making service bond compulsory for students completing MBBS from government- and civic-run medical colleges was taken last year considering the huge amount spent on these students by the government on their degree education. After successful completion of this duty of one year, all candidates get the bond release certificate, which is an important document for them to apply for PG. The decision which came in October 2017 was then relaxed for the then batch considering the order had come very late. But, it is now mandatory for all PG admissions at government- and civic-run medical colleges from this academic year.

"My service will get over on April 2. Admissions are starting only in the month of May. For just a short gap of one month and a few days, I will lose out on my PG seat. It is unfair. Our only request is that we be allowed to submit the bond release certificate at the time of admission," said a distressed student requesting anonymity.

Another student said, "We are made to suffer for no fault of ours. They declared the list of appointments so late last year. The bond of 365 days of service starts from the day you are appointed at any hospital. If you give appointments in March 2018, how can you expect the bond to be completed by February 2019?"

The bond is R10lakh for the year and if any candidate wants to break it, the amount he/she has to pay back amounts to roughly R1lakh per month. There is another catch. While some parents who have money can pay up, there is no guarantee of a PG seat. Because unless the rankings are out, no candidate will know if he/she will get the branch of his/her choice. A student said, "What is the point if when the rankings are out I see that I will anyway not get the branch of my choice. I lose my

money as well as an entire academic year."

Sudha Shenoy, a parent activist working on medical admissions issues, said, "We do not know why DMER is taking this stand when all documents are expected to be furnished on the day of document verification, which happens sometime in May." Dr T P Lahane, director DMER, said, "We will have to look into the matter as to when exactly that appointment order was declared and other aspects."

