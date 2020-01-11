MCA conducts review of teams without their coaches!

President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Dr Vijay Patil on Friday held a review meeting of the various teams' performances so far this season but the interactions were held without the respective coaches, leaving those who attended the meeting wondering to what extent this will be beneficial.

After all, changes are unlikely to happen since all key cricketing decisions would be taken by the all-important Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), which would be appointed in the Annual General Meeting, the date of which is not yet announced.

Coaches and selectors were invited to provide suggestions on ways to improve Mumbai cricket across all age groups. While the selectors provided several inputs on issues affecting their respective teams, suggestions from coaches could not take place as most of them are away with the teams. Only Mumbai's U-16 victorious coach Dinesh Lad was present.

With the senior Mumbai team enduring consecutive outright defeats in their last two Ranji Trophy matches, the adhoc selection panel headed by Milind Rege presented their point of view to Dr Patil & Co.

One of the many suggestions made was the need to address the brittle batting and bowling in the Ranji Trophy. Coach Vinayak Samant also received some flak, according to MCA sources. Indiscipline in the senior team was also stressed upon. Not having enough coaching staff and lack of preparation in the off season were the other problems highlighted in the meeting. It was also stressed that the selectors need to have a say in finalising the playing XI. It's over three months since the newly-elected body of the MCA took charge on October 4. However, the MCA is yet to announce its AGM date where key committees will be appointed.

"It's [review meeting] an eyewash. What is the purpose when no decision is going to be taken? By the time the AGM will be called and the committees would be appointed, the season would be almost over," an MCA source said. However, an MCA official defended Friday's review meeting. "The suggestions will be put up in the Apex Council meeting and will be deliberated if an urgent decision has to be taken," the official said.

Meanwhile, former India cricketers Sameer Dighe, Salil Ankola and Raju Kulkarni have shown interest in being a part of MCA's CIC.

