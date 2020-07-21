'MCA owes Mumbai police Rs 14.82 crore for security,' reveals RTI query

The Mumbai police claim they have also written a letter to the additional chief secretary of the Home Department on non-payment of charges by the Mumbai Cricket Association. File pic

Information received through an RTI query has revealed that despite 30 reminders over the past eight years, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has not yet cleared a payment of more than '14.82 crore to the Mumbai police for providing security cover during matches in the city.

The matches include the Women's World Cup of 2013, T20 World Cup of 2016, a 2016 Test match, IPL of 2017 and an ODI match. The MCA has only paid '1.40 crore for the 2018 IPL in the past eight years. However, the security charges for the matches that took place from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 has not been declared as the state government is yet to issue an order on the amount to be charged. The Mumbai police has claimed that till January 4 this year they sent 30 reminders to the MCA president and said they have also written a letter to the additional chief secretary of the Home Department on non-payment of charges by the association.

RTI activist Anil Galgali, who had sought the information through an RTI query, said, "I have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, demanding an FIR be lodged against the MCA for not paying the outstanding amount. Also, a process of confiscating the property of the association should be started by the district collector to recover the dues."

Speaking to mid-day, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "We have written to MCA and asked them as to why they are not making the payment. We will decide on the next move after receiving a reply from them."

When mid-day approached MCA CEO C S Nayak to find out why the association had not yet made the payment, he refused to comment. On being contacted, MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik said, "This information is from the Mumbai police but we also have to check whether any amount is pending from our side."

Former committee member of MCA Ravi Mandrekar said, "The police have provided security cover for the matches, so MCA should have paid them on time."

