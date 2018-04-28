MCA releases T20 league dues to players and coaches

After coach Sulakshan Kulkarni's missive to the HC-appointed Committee of Administrators, MCA starts releasing payments to players, coaches and support staff



More than a month after the inaugural T20 Mumbai League concluded, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has finally started releasing payments due to those involved. mid-day, in its April 17 edition, first reported about the issue after Ranji Trophy-winning coach Sulakshan Kulkarni wrote to the Bombay High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Yesterday, a senior MCA official yesterday confirmed the release of payments to the cricketers, coaches and support staff that were involved in the T20 Mumbai League. "We have started processing the payments from today," he said. Yesterday, several coaches of the six participating teams and its support staff members were informed by the MCA office to collect their respective demand drafts.

Kulkarni was delighted to receive his dues. "I am thankful to the MCA and the CoA (retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade) for processing with the payments on an urgent basis. Special thanks to mid-day as well for taking up our cause. There was no clarity [because of Bombay High Court appointing administrators] and that is why I thought of writing to the CoA to look into it at the earliest," Kulkarni, who was the head of the North Mumbai Panthers, told mid-day.

Former India coach Lalchand Rajput, who was the mentor of the winning team Triumph Knights, also confirmed receiving his payment. "I have got whatever was mentioned in my contract after deducting the TDS [Tax Deduction at Source]," said Rajput.

