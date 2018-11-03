MCA wants general body's nod on voting rights for international cricketers

cricket

Mandatory voting rights to international cricketers, which is a recommendation from the Justice Lodha Committee, is set to have a huge bearing on state association elections

Sharad Pawar

Even as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has urged the BCCI state units to initiate the process of providing international cricketers from the state with voting rights, indications are that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will wait for its general body to give this a nod.

Mandatory voting rights to international cricketers, which is a recommendation from the Justice Lodha Committee, is set to have a huge bearing on state association elections. Mumbai has the maximum number of international stars hailing from the city which can change the landscape of the way elections are conducted in the MCA. "We don't think the process will be initiated unless our general body gives a green signal," said an MCA official.

Meanwhile, ex-MCA chief Sharad Pawar's plea in the Supreme Court to end the administrative vacuum was on Thursday disposed since it is the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court. This has resulted in the MCA once again approaching the Bombay HC for a direction with their earlier plea to assign an authorised signatory for day-to-day functioning of the MCA until an elected body takes charge. MCA's plea is likely to come up in High Court hearing on Tuesday.

